Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $171.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

