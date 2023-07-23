Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $199.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

