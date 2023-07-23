Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $72.40 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.