Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.47 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

