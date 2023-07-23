Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 12,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,418 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KR opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

