Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

