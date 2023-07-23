Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,857 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.