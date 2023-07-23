Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 297 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,961 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

