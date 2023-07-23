Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

