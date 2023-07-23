Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $303.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $329.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

