Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Julia Woodhouse Purchases 310,203 Shares

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) insider Julia Woodhouse purchased 310,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £102,366.99 ($133,848.05).
Surface Transforms Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SCE opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 0.65. Surface Transforms Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25.78 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.
Surface Transforms Company Profile
