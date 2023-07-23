Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Julia Woodhouse Purchases 310,203 Shares

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) insider Julia Woodhouse purchased 310,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £102,366.99 ($133,848.05).

Surface Transforms Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCE opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 0.65. Surface Transforms Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25.78 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

Surface Transforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.