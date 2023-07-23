Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.