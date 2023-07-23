Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.83).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYNT opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £374.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,336.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.02 ($3.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Synthomer

In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($52,248.95). Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.