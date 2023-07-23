T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $180.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.90 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.31.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

