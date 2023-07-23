T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $140.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

