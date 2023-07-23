TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

