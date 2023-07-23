TeraWulf Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

TeraWulf Stock Up 6.1 %

WULF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

