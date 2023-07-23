Texas Instruments (TXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $1.68-1.88 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXN stock opened at $184.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

