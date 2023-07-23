Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 247,769 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

SWN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.