Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IDA opened at $106.01 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $115.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

