Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 10,724 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $192.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average is $168.68.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.