Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 6,138 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.60.

Shares of LAD opened at $298.74 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.19 and a 200-day moving average of $249.16.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.96 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

