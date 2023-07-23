Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after buying an additional 68,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,204,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

