Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

