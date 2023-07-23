Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $114.69 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.81 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

