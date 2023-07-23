Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.16 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

