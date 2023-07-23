Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $355.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.44. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $377.88.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

