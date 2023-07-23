Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 153,257 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,257 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYCB opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.12.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.