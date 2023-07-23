Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 277,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

