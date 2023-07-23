Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE EFX opened at $212.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.38.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

