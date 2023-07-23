Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CDW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CDW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CDW by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CDW by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.82. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

