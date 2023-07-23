The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.79

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.79 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.29). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.32), with a volume of 1,216,815 shares.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -718.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,760 ($7,531.38). 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

