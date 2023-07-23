The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target to $1.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $452.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Amarin had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $85.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 759.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $16,575,000,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $29,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

