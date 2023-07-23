The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,754,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $351.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.51 and a 200-day moving average of $337.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

