The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.91–$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE THG opened at $110.48 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,682.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.89.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

