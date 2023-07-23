The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

