The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.