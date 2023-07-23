The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

