The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $117.43

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.43 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 120.20 ($1.57). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.56), with a volume of 2,585,390 shares traded.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 568.57 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.06.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Selina Sagayam acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,221.76). In other news, insider Tove Feld bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £11,760 ($15,376.57). Also, insider Selina Sagayam bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,221.76). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

