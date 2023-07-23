The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $117.43

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.43 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 120.20 ($1.57). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.56), with a volume of 2,585,390 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 568.57 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.06.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
