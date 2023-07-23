The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $268.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

