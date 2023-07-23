Theratechnologies Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 31st (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 31st.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Theratechnologies stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

