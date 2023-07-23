Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.66. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 549,762 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
