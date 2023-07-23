Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.66. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 549,762 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Top Ships Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

