Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.91

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.91 and traded as low as C$1.30. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 110,500 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

