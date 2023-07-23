TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Financial Review

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 19.21% 7.12% CI Financial 8.43% 32.55% 5.84%

Risk & Volatility

TPG has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TPG pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TPG pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $1.44 billion 6.58 -$56.24 million ($0.32) -96.06 CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.22 $230.57 million $0.77 16.19

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TPG and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 4 0 2.31 CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $33.96, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than CI Financial.

Summary

TPG beats CI Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

