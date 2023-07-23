Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,740 call options.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rumble by 48.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 36.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 6.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rumble will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
