Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,371 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 9,184 call options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.