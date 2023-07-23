Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,371 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 9,184 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at $3,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.