TransUnion (TRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. TransUnion has set its Q2 guidance at $0.81-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.49-$3.62 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $80.31 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,960 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TransUnion by 95.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

