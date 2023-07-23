TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,908,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 295.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

