TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $18.09 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $561.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4,696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

