Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 105.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

